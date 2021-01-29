The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has released the admit card and the list of exam centres for the NTSE Stage-II Exam 2019-20. The National Talent Search Exam or NTSE stage 2 exam is scheduled to be held on February 14.

Candidates set to appear for the NTSE Stage-II exam can download their admit cards and exam centre list from NCERT website ncert.nic.in. The NCERT admit card contains all the information about the venue, roll number, date and time of the test.

In total, there are 58 centres across 35 States and Union Territories where the test will be conducted.

Here is the direct link to NTSE Stage-II 2020 exam centre list.

Here is the direct link to download NTSE Stage-II 2020 admit card.

Steps to download NTSE Stage-II 2020 admit card:

Visit NCERT website ncert.nic.in Go to the ‘NTSE’ tab on the homepage Click on the link ‘Admit card for NTS Stage-II Examination-2020’ Login using state roll number, date of birth and unique security pin Download admit card and take printout Read instructions written on admit card carefully.

About NTSE Stage 2 exam 2020

The National Talent Search Exam is conducted every year at two levels: Stage-I (State/UT level) and Stage-II (national level). About 2,000 scholarships are awarded for different stages of education right from Class 10 to the doctoral level.

Only those candidates who have cleared the Stage-I exam are eligible for the national level test conducted by NCERT. The exam comprises of two papers — Mental Ability Test (MAT) and Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) — of 100 marks and two-hours each.

The final award shall be declared on the basis of combined scores of MAT and SAT. Only the selected candidates shall be informed by registered letter and through the NCERT website ncert.nic.in. Marks obtained by the candidates in the written examination will be revealed to all the candidates individually through the NCERT website.

Here is the Information Brochure of National Talent Search Scheme.