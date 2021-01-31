Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced the result of the Block Education Officer (BEO) Main recruitment exam 2019. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the result online at the UPPSC website uppsc.up.nic.in.

A total of 309 candidates have qualified for the said number of vacancies in the main exam that was held on December 6 last year. The merit list includes the name, roll number and category of selected candidates.

UPPSC will soon issue the dates and venue for document verification of shortlisted candidates, who are advised to keep a tab on the updates at the Commission’s website.

Steps to check UPPSC Block Education Officer 2019 Mains result:

Visit UPPSC website uppsc.up.nic.in Click on the link ‘List of selected candidates in Block Education Officer Examination-2019’ on the homepage The merit list PDF will appear on the screen Download and search for your result.

“The result of those female candidates who are from out of U.P. shall be subject to final order and Judgment of Hon’ble High Court in Special Appeal No. 475 of 2019,” UPPSC said in its result notice.