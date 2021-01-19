The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the interview letters of candidates who have qualified for an interview in the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Recruitment Exam, 2019. Candidates can check the interview dates and download the call letter on the homepage of the UPPSC website uppsc.up.nic.in.

In total, 799 candidates have qualified for Group 1-Executive interview, four for Group-2 Agriculture, eight for Group-3 Horticulture and 17 for Group-7 FSO. The merit list was released on December 23 last year.

The interviews will be held in morning (9.00 AM) and afternoon (1.00 PM) sessions from January 28 to February 4.

According to the UPPSC notice, candidates are supposed to bring their online application form, qualification documents, valid photo ID card, caste certificate, passport-size photos and other documents mentioned in the instructions.

Steps to download UPPSC 2019 interview letter:

Visit UPPSC website uppsc.up.nic.in Click on the Interview Letter download link available on the homepage Enter Registration No, date of birth, gender, domicile, category and security pin Fill the form and submit Download a copy and take a printout

The UPPSC Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Recruitment Exam, 2019 was held from September 22 to 26 last year which saw the participation of 4,783 candidates.