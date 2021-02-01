The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has released the admit card for NIFT 2021 Entrance Examination on its official website. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website at nift.ac.in.

The NIFT 2021 written entrance exam for all UG and PG programmes is scheduled to be held on February 14 in 32 cities.

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

Steps to download the admit card:

Visit the official website at nift.ac.in On the homepage, click on ‘Admit Card for Written Exam - Admissions 2021’ hyperlink under ‘Admission’ section On the new webpage, key in your login credentials Admit card will be displayed on the screen Download and take a print for future reference

Qualified candidates in the written test will have to appear for the situation test/group discussion and interview in April – May. The final result will be declared by end of May or June and the counselling process will start soon after.