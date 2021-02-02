The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the interview schedule for the post of Lecturers in Government Degree Colleges on its official website. Qualified candidates can check their registered number, date, and time at psc.ap.gov.in.

A total of 493 candidates have been shortlisted for the interview round to be held from February 10 till February 25.

Here’s the direct link to check APPSC Lecturer recruitment 2018 schedule.

Steps to download APPSC interview schedule:

Visit the APPSC official website at psc.ap.gov.in Under the announcement section, click on “Click on the link ‘Lecturers in Government Degree Colleges in A.P Collegiate Education Service - Notification No.26/2018 - (Published on 01/02/2021)” You will get the APPSC interview schedule in PDF format Download and take a print for future reference

The Oral Test will be held in O/o APPSC, 2nd Floor, New HoD’s Building, Opp. Indira Gandhi Municipal Complex, MG Road, Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh-520010, as per the notification released earlier.

The online main examination was held on September 15 and 16, 2020 and the result was declared in January 2021.

APPSC has also released the Call letter (Memo), Check-List, Attestation Form, and others along with the schedule on its official website. Candidates who have selected provisionally for the post of Lecturers can check the details available on the official website.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 161 CF vacancies and 147 fresh vacancies in government degree colleges in Andhra Pradesh. The notification was first issued in 2018.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit APPSC’s official website here.