The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (AP BIE) has released the schedule for theory, practical, ethics, and human values, and environmental education examination for Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) March 2021 on its official website. Registered candidates can check the schedule at bie.ap.gov.in.

As per the schedule, the Ethics and Human Values Exam and Environmental Education Examination will be held on March 24 and March 27, respectively. The Practical Examinations will be held from March 31 to April 24 for General Intermediate courses in the jumbling system in two sessions — 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

Here’s the direct link to check the schedule.

Theory examination will begin on May 5 till May 23 from 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM.