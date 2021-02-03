Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the admit card of CGPSC State Service Preliminary Exam 2020 on its official website. Registered candidates can download their admit card from the official website at psc.cg.gov.in.

The examination is scheduled to be held on February 14, 2021.

Meanwhile, CGPSC started the State Service exam 2019 Mains online application process at psc.cg.gov from January 27, 2021.

Steps to download the admit card:

Visit the official website at psc.cg.gov.in Click on the hyper link, “CLICK HERE TO VIEW/PRINT ONLINE ADMIT CARD OF STATE SERVICE (PRELIMS) EXAM-2020 (02-02-2021)” On the new webpage, key in your login credentials Download and take a print of the admit card

Qualified candidates who will clear the CGPSC State Service Prelims Exam will be called for the mains examination scheduled to be held from June 18 to June 21, 2021.

As per a report by JAGRAN Josh, “The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 143 vacancies available for Group A and B for State Civil Service, State Police Service, Chhattisgarh Finance Service, Food Officer/Assistant Director, State Tax Assistant Commissioner, Chief Municipal Officer, Child Development Project Officer Chhattisgarh Subordinate Service, Nayab Tahasildar, Excise Sub Inspector, Deputy Register, and Asst Inspector.”

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.