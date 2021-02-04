Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the admit card for recruitment to the post of Gramin Krishi Vistar Adhikari (AEO) and Varishth Krishi Vikas Adhikari (ADO) on its official website. Registered candidates can download their admit card at peb.mp.gov.in.

MPPEB Rural Agricultural Extension Officer (RAEO) examination is scheduled to be held on February 10 to 13 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. However, candidates are required to report at the exam centre at 7.00 AM and 12.00 PM for their respective examinations.

Here’s the direct link to download MPPEB RAEO admit card.

Steps to download MPPEB RAEO admit card:

Visit the official website at peb.mp.gov.in Under the Test Admit Card, click on “Gramin Krishi Vistar Adhikari Evam Varishth Krishi Vikas Adhikari Recruitment test -2020” Read all the instructions and proceed for the admit card Key in your application number, date of birth and security pin Download and take a print of the admit card

Candidates must bring their original Photo-ID to enter the Examination Centre. E-Aadhar Card will be valid only if verified by UIDAI, as per the notification.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 863 posts of Agriculture Extension Officer (Executive) and Senior Agricultural Development Officer (Executive).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit MPPEB official website here.