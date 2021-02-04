The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared the result for Specialist Officer’s (Main) examination 2020 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results at ibps.in till February 10, 2021.

The IBPS SO 2020 (Main) exam will be conducted on January 24, 2021.

Steps to download the result:

Visit the official website at ibps.in On the homepage, click on “View your result status of Online Main Examination for CRP SPL-X” Key in you login credentials Check and download the result

Candidates who have cleared the Mains examination are qualified for the interview round. The IBPS SO interview round will be intimated on its official site in due course.

IBPS is conducting the specialist officer recruitment for around 647 vacancies and for six positions including IT Officer (20 vacancies), Agriculture Field Officer (485), Rajbhasha Adhikari (25), Law Officer (50), HR (7), and Marketing Officer (60).

The registration process for the Specialist Officer recruitment was held from November 2 to 23.

