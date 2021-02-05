Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) will conclude the online application process for State Service Exam 2019 (Mains) on its official website today. Candidates who have cleared the preliminary exam can apply at psc.cg.gov.in.

Candidates can make corrections to their application forms on February 7 and 8 on the CGPSC website.

Here’s the direct link to login and apply for the CGPSC State Service exam 2019.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

The CGPSC State Service exam 2019 Mains is scheduled to be held from March 15 to 18 at various exam centres in districts including Ambikapur, Bilaspur, Jagdalpur, Durg–Bhilai and Raipur. Candidates who clear the Mains will head for an interview/personality test round.

The exam is being conducted for recruitment to 199 posts in various state government departments.

Candidates will be able to download their respective admit cards from CGPSC’s official website from March 5 onward.

“Candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC category will have to pay the application fee of Rs 300 and candidates out of Chhattisgarh will have to pay Rs 400 as application fees,” read the notification.