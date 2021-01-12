Chhattisgarh State Public Service Commission (CGPSC) will conclude the application process for the 2020 State Service Exam today on its official website psc.cg.gov.in. Candidates can apply for 158 vacancies at the CGPSC website.

The civil service prelim exam will be held on February 14.

Shortlisted candidates from the prelims will then appear for CGPSC 2020 State Service (Main) Exam that is scheduled from June 18 to 21.

Eligibility and Qualifications

Candidates must be a graduate from any recognised university to be eligible to apply. The candidates must be between the ages of 21 to 28 to eligible to apply for the position with relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates from the reserved categories.

Selection Process

The selection process will consist of three rounds - Preliminary, Main, and Interview round. The preliminary exam will consist of two compulsory papers - general studies and aptitude test - and will comprise of objective type multiple-choice questions with a negative marking of 0.33 for every wrong answer.

The candidates who clear the Preliminary exam will be eligible to appear for the Main exam. The main exam of 1,400 marks will comprise of seven papers. For candidates who clear the Main exam, an interview round will be conducted which will carry 150 marks.

Candidates can check out the details in the CGPSC State Service notification here

All interested candidates are suggested to go through the official notification for more details on qualification, eligibility, reservation policy, vacancy breakdown, selection process, exam pattern and syllabus among others before proceeding with the application process.