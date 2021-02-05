West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) is set to release the admit cards for the 2019 Miscellaneous Services Main Examination today, February 5 on its official website wbpsc.gov.in. Candidates who successfully cleared the preliminary exam held in March last year and registered for the Mains are eligible to appear for the exam.

The WBPSC Miscellaneous Services Recruitment (Final) Examination, 2019 is scheduled to be held on February 14 (Sunday) at different venues in Kolkata. The detailed programme of the final exam is available in the Commission’s website and candidates are requested to visit the same for details.

Here is the WBPSC notice on 2019 Misc Services main exam admit card.

A total of 4,407 candidates had cleared the prelim exam of last year. The link to the merit list can be accessed here.

The WBPSC recruitment will be done via three successive stages of examination: Preliminary Examination (Objective Type), Final Examination (Conventional Type – Written) and Personality Test.

Steps to download WBPSC 2019 Miscellaneous Services Main Exam admit card: