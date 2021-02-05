Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final result of the 2019 Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination. The written exam was held in August 2019 and the interviews for Personality Test held in November last year.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the result and download the merit list from the UPSC website upsc.gov.in.

A total of 264 candidates have been selected by UPSC in order of merit for appointment to the posts of Assistant Commandants (Group A) in the Central Armed Police Forces viz. Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

Here is the UPSC 2019 CAPF (AC) Exam final result.

“As per direction of Hon’ble High Court of Delhi in the pending matter pertaining to EWS category candidates, 30 vacancies reported for this category are being kept unfilled till the matters are finally decided by the Hon’ble Court,” UPSC said in its result notice.

In total, 330 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive.

The merit list contains the name and roll number of the shortlisted candidates. It also contains a list of roll numbers of 68 recommended candidates whose candidature is provisional.