Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Engineering Services Exam 2020 interview schedule on its official website. Candidates who have cleared the Main exam and are shortlisted for the interview can download the schedule from upsc.gov.in.

The personality test (PT) schedule contains the day and date of the interview, session, time and roll number of the candidate.

In total, 371 candidates will appear for their interview round from March 8-30 in the Civil Engineering branch, 109 Mechanical branch candidates will appear from March 15-26, 185 of Electrical branch from March 8-30 and 204 candidates of the Electronics and Telecommunication branch from March 8-24.

Here is the direct link to check UPSC Engineering Services 2020 Interview schedule.

UPSC had declared the 2020 Combined Engineering Services (Main) Examination results on December 12 last year. Candidates who had been shortlisted for the interview were required to fill up a Detailed Application Form (DAF) online from December 24 to January 5.

The Commission had previously stated that no request for change in the date and time of the Personality Test intimated to the candidates will be entertained under any circumstances.