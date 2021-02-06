Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) or MP Vyapam will conclude the registration process to fill a total of 4,000 Police Constable posts on its official website today. Interested and eligible candidates applying for MP Police Constable Vacancy 2020 are required to fill the online application form at peb.mp.gov.in.

The registration process began on January 16. An application fee of Rs 800 is applicable to unreserved categories. Candidates can make corrections to the submitted application form till February 9.

The MP Police Constable recruitment examination is scheduled to be held on March 6. It will be held in two shifts: 9.00 AM to 11.00 AM and from 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM. Candidates are required to report by 7.00 AM and must bring a photo ID proof, as per the notice released on the MPPEB website.

The recruitment drive aims to fill around 4,000 police constable vacancies. Of these, 3,862 are Constable GD (General Duty) posts and 138 posts are for radio constables.

Eligibility criteria:

Age Limit

The candidate should not be less than the age of 18 years and not more than the age of 33 years as of August 2020.

Educational Qualification

For the post of Constable GD, a candidate must have cleared Class 12. For the post of radio constables, courses in any of the listed subjects in the recruitment notice.

Steps to register for MP Police Constable recruitment:

Visit the official website peb.mp.gov.in Go to the ‘Online Form’ section on the homepage Click on the green application form button against the Police recruitment notice Register yourself using personal and contact details to generate unique registration number Login using the credentials and fill the application form Pay the application fee Download the submitted form and take printout for future reference.

Here is the direct link to apply for MP Police Constable recruitment 2020.

Here is the MP PEB Police Constable Recruitment Test 2020 notification.