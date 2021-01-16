Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MP PEB) or MP Vyapam has started the registration for the recruitment of 4,000 Police Constable posts on its official website. Interested candidates can register till January 30, 2021.

Earlier, the registration process was scheduled to begin on January 8, 2021.

Steps to register for MP PEB Police Constable recruitment:

Visit the official website peb.mp.gov.in Go to the ‘Online Form’ section on the homepage Click on the green application form button against the Police recruitment notice Register yourself using personal and contact details to generate unique registration number Login using the credentials and fill the application form Pay the application fee Download the submitted form and take printout for future reference.

Here is the direct link to apply for MP Police Constable recruitment 2020.

Here is the MP PEB Police Constable Recruitment Test 2020 notification.

“The exam is scheduled to be held on March 6. It will be held in two shifts, i.e., from 9.00 AM to 11.00 AM and from 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM. Candidates are required to report by 7.00 AM and must bring a photo ID proof,” a notice on the MP PEB website read.

If required, candidates can make changes to their respective application forms till February 4, 2021.

The recruitment drive aims to fill around 4,000 constable vacancies. Of these, 3,862 are Constable GD posts and 138 posts are for radio constables.

Eligibility criteria:

Age: The minimum and upper age limit of an applicant is set at 18 and 33 respectively as of August 2020.

Educational Qualification: For the post of Constable GD, a candidate must have cleared Class 12. For the post of radio constables, a course is any of the listed subjects in the recruitment notice.

Candidates are advised to read the full notification for more details on the eligibility criteria.

For further information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.