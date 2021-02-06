The West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) will conclude the registration process for the recruitment to 1,647 vacancies in different posts of Medical Technologist Grade III under the state Health and Family Welfare Department. Eligible candidates can apply for the position at wbhrb.in till 8.00 PM.

The online application process started on January 28 at the Board’s official website to fill a total of 1,647 vacancies.

Here is the WBHRB 2021 Medical Technologist Grade III recruitment notice.

Vacancy Details POST AVAILABLE VACANCIES Medical Technologist (Lab) 633 Medical Technologist (OT) 566 Medical Technologist (ECG) 281 Medical Technologist (Critical Care) 164 Medical Technologist (P & O) 2 Medical Technologist (EEG/EMG) 1

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational qualification:

Passed Higher Secondary Examination (10+2) from WBCHSE / its equivalent examination with Physics, Chemistry and Biology.

Two years Diploma in Medical Technology in the concerned subject recognized by the State Medical Faculty of West Bengal under West Bengal Para Medical Council; OR a Bachelor degree in Medical Technology in the concerned subject; OR One year Diploma in Medical Technology in the concerned subject where basic qualification of undergoing the said course is B. Sc. (pure / Bio) by the State Medical Faculty of West Bengal / by any recognized University.

Age Limit:

A candidate should not less than 21 years and not more than 39 years on January 1, 2021. The upper age limit may be relaxed for reserved categories.

Application Fee:

Candidates must submit the online application fee amounting to Rs 160 only through Banks participating in the GRPS (Govt. Receipt Portal System), Govt. of West Bengal at Govt. Receipt Head of Account ‘0051-00-104-002-16’.