Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced the 2019 Engineering Services Main examination result on its official website. The written recruitment exam was held on December 13 last year at five districts in the state.

Candidates who appeared for UPPSC 2019 Engineering Services Main exam can check the result and download the merit list from the Commission’s website uppsc.up.nic.in.

A total of 1,284 candidates have successfully cleared the Main exam and are now eligible to appear for the interview round. The merit list contains the roll numbers of selected candidates under the three categories of exam: Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Agricultural, Industrial and Chemical Engineering.

The interview round will begin on February 22 and details regarding the same will be updated on the UPPSC website soon.

Steps to download UPPSC 2019 Engineering Services Mains merit list:

Visit the UPPSC official website Click on the link ‘LIST OF CANDIDATES QUALIFIED FOR INTERVIEW IN COMBINED STATE ENGINEERING SERVICES (GEN./SPL. RECT.) EXAM-2019’

Check result using roll number in the merit list PDF.

The UPPSC is conducting the 2019 Combined Engineering Service exam to fill 627 vacancies under general recruitment and a special recruitment drive for 21 vacancies.