TNPSC Asst Agricultural/Horticultural Officer recruitment 2021 applications underway at tnpsc.gov.in
TNPSC is accepting online applications for direct recruitment to 122 posts of Assistant Agricultural Officer and 307 posts of Assistant Horticultural Officer.
Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is accepting online applications for direct recruitment to the posts of Assistant Agricultural Officer in the state Agricultural Extension Subordinate Service and Assistant Horticultural Officer in Horticultural Subordinate Services.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies at the TNPSC website tnpsc.gov.in till March 4. A one-time registration fee of Rs 150 is applicable while an exam fee for the desired post is Rs 100.
A written recruitment exam will be held for both posts on March 17.
Here is the TNPSC Asst Agricultural/Horticultural Officer recruitment 2021 notification.
TNPSC vacancy details
|Post
|Vacancies
|Scale of Pay
|Educational qualification
|Assistant Agricultural Officer
|106 + 16(Carried Forward vacancies)
|Rs 20,600-65,500 (Level-10)
| i) Must have passed Higher Secondary (plus two) Examination
(ii) Must possess two years Diploma in Agriculture
|Assistant Horticultural Officer
|204 + 103(Carried Forward vacancies)
|Rs 20,600-65,500 (Level-10)
| i) A Pass in Higher Secondary Examination
ii) A pass in the two years Diploma course in Horticulture
An applicant must be at least 18 years of age and not more than 30 as of July 2021. There is no upper age limit for reserved category candidates as specified in the recruitment notification.
Applicants should possess adequate knowledge of Tamil language.
Selection procedure
Based on the marks obtained by the candidates in the written examination, the tentative list of eligible candidates for certificate verification will be announced in the Commission’s website. After verification of the original certificates, the eligible candidates will be summoned for final selection through counselling method.
Steps to apply for TNPSC Asst Agricultural/Horticultural Officer recruitment 2021:
- Visit TNPSC website tnpsc.gov.in
- Click on ‘New User’ to register and generate Registration/Login ID and password
- Return to homepage and go to ‘Apply Online’
- Login using the credentials and fill the application form
- Upload documents and pay the fee
- Submit the application form and download a copy
- Take printout of the TNPSC application form.