Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is accepting online applications for direct recruitment to the posts of Assistant Agricultural Officer in the state Agricultural Extension Subordinate Service and Assistant Horticultural Officer in Horticultural Subordinate Services.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies at the TNPSC website tnpsc.gov.in till March 4. A one-time registration fee of Rs 150 is applicable while an exam fee for the desired post is Rs 100.

A written recruitment exam will be held for both posts on March 17.

Here is the TNPSC Asst Agricultural/Horticultural Officer recruitment 2021 notification.

TNPSC vacancy details Post Vacancies Scale of Pay Educational qualification Assistant Agricultural Officer 106 + 16(Carried Forward vacancies) Rs 20,600-65,500 (Level-10) i) Must have passed Higher Secondary (plus two) Examination

(ii) Must possess two years Diploma in Agriculture Assistant Horticultural Officer 204 + 103(Carried Forward vacancies) Rs 20,600-65,500 (Level-10) i) A Pass in Higher Secondary Examination

ii) A pass in the two years Diploma course in Horticulture

An applicant must be at least 18 years of age and not more than 30 as of July 2021. There is no upper age limit for reserved category candidates as specified in the recruitment notification.

Applicants should possess adequate knowledge of Tamil language.

Selection procedure

Based on the marks obtained by the candidates in the written examination, the tentative list of eligible candidates for certificate verification will be announced in the Commission’s website. After verification of the original certificates, the eligible candidates will be summoned for final selection through counselling method.

Steps to apply for TNPSC Asst Agricultural/Horticultural Officer recruitment 2021: