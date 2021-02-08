The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the result of the Chartered Accountants (CA) November 2020 exams for the old and new foundation and intermediate courses on its official website. The candidates who appeared for the examination can check the result at icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, and icai.nic.in.

ICAI has also released the All India merit list (upto the 50th Rank) on the website.

Results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination (Old course & New Course) and

Foundation Examination held in November 2020 declared

Results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination (Old course & New Course) and Foundation Examination held in November 2020 declared. Same can be accessed at the following websites: icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, and icai.nic.in

Here’s the direct link to check and download the result.

Steps to check ICAI CA November result:

Visit the official website at icai.nic.in On the homepage, click on the appropriate result link under the check results section Key in your login credentials and submit The ICAI CA November result will be displayed on the screen Download and take a print of the result.

The ICAI CA foundation and intermediate exam results can also be accessed through SMS.

Candidates should SMS the following to 57575:

Intermediate (IPC) Examination (Old Course): CAIPCOLD <space> XXXXXX (Six digit exam roll number), e.g. CAIPCOLD 000128

CAIPCOLD <space> XXXXXX (Six digit exam roll number), e.g. CAIPCOLD 000128 Intermediate Examination (New Course): CAIPCNEW <space> XXXXXX, e.g. CAIPCNEW 000128

CAIPCNEW <space> XXXXXX, e.g. CAIPCNEW 000128 Foundation Examination: CAFND <space> XXXXXX , e.g. CAFND 000171

Earlier this month, ICAI CA November 2020 final result was released.