The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has released the admit card/hall ticket for its National Entrance Test or TISSNET 2021 for admission to its MA programmes on its official website. Registered candidates set to appear for the test can download the admit card from admissions.tiss.edu.

The TISSNET 2021 will be computer-based and will be conducted on February 20 at different centres in the country. The exam will be held from 2.00 PM to 3.40 PM.

Here is the direct link to download TISSNET 2021 admit card.

Here are the instructions for TISSNET 2021 candidates.

Here is the TISSNET 2021 demo mock exam.

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences offers MA programmes across 17 schools and two centres situated in Mumbai, Tuljapur, Guwahati, Hyderabad, MGAHD Nagaland and Chennai (Banyan) campuses.

TISSNET 2021 is a 100-minute test and will comprise of 100 objective type multiple-choice questions. There will be no negative marking for the test. Candidates who clear this round will then be eligible to appear for Programme Aptitude Test (TISSPAT) along with Online Personal Interview (OPI).

Subsequently, the Open (Unreserved) Merit List (OML) will be prepared based on the aggregate mark obtained by the candidates for a specific programme without considering any reservation category.

After considering candidates in OML, separate category-wise merit list (CML) will be prepared for the number of seats reserved for each category as per government regulations on the matter.

Steps to download TISSNET 2021 admit card: