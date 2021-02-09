The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Sub Inspector AP, Platoon Commander (Rajasthan Armed Constabulary, RAC) and Sub Inspector (Mewar Bhil Corp, MBC) in Rajasthan Police for Tribal Sub Plans (TSP) and Non-TSP Areas on its official website. Eligible and interested candidates can register for the recruitment at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in till March 10, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 859 vacancies.

Here’s the direct link to apply for RPSC SI and Platoon Commander posts.

Steps to apply for RPSC SI and Platoon Commander posts:

Visit the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” hyperlink under important links Register/ Login suing SSO ID and password Apply for the desired post

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit:

The candidate must not be less than the age of 20 years and more than the age of 25 years as on January 1, 2022. Age relaxation applicable to the candidates belonging to reserved category.

Educational Qualification:

Applicants must hold a degree from any of the Universities incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or other Educational Institution established by an Act of Parliament or State Legislature or declared to be deemed as University Under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 or possess an equivalent qualification recognized by the Government in consultation with the Commission. Working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagri Script and knowledge of Rajasthani Culture.

Application Fee:

The application fee for the candidates belonging to the General, OBC, and EWS category Rs 350, for OBC, NCL category is Rs 250, and SC, ST category is Rs 150.

Selection Process:

The selection will be done in three stages — Written Competitive Examination, Physical Efficiency Test, and Aptitude Test and Interview.