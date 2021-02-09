Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC) Dehradun has invited applications for admission for the term January 2022 on its official website. Only male students who are studying in or have passed class VII are eligible to apply.

The entrance examination will include both, written and viva-voce test followed by a medical examination. The Written Examination will be held on June 5 at Vijayawada. The Viva-Voce will be held on October 6, 2021.

Here’s the direct link to the released notification.

Application Form:

Online Payment: The prospectus-cum-application form and booklet of old question papers can be obtained by making an online payment on the RIMC website.

By Sending Demand Draft: The prospectus-cum-application form and booklet of old question papers can be obtained from the Rashtriya Indian Military College, Garhi Cantt, Dehradun, Uttarakhand, Pin-248003 or from the Asst. Secretary (Exams), AP Public Service Commission, New Heads of the Department's Building, 2nd Floor, Near RTA Office, Opp: Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium, MG Road, Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh-520010 by sending a written request with a Demand Draft of Rs 600 for General candidates and Rs 555 for ST/SC candidates along with Caste Certificate in favour of "The Commandant, RIMC, Dehradun", Drawee Branch: State Bank of India, Tel Bhavan (Bank Code-01576), Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

“The address should be TYPED / WRITTEN clearly in CAPITAL LETTERS with pin code and contact number. RIMC / APPSC will not be responsible for any postal delay or loss in transit of prospectus caused by illegible or incomplete address. The requisition for prospectus-cum-application form shall reach on or before March 31,” read the official notification.

Age Limit:

Candidates should not be less than the age of 11 and half years and should not have attained the age of 13 years as on January 1, 2022.

Fee:

Presently, the annual fee is Rs 107500 for students from the General category, Rs 93900 for students from SC/ST category per year. A security deposit of Rs 30,000 should be made at the time of entry. This will be refunded when the student passes out.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here or check the detailed notification here.