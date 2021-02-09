Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has invited online applications for direct recruitment to the posts of Assistant Director of Horticulture and Horticultural Officer in the state Horticultural Service. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies at the TNPSC website tnpsc.gov.in till March 4. A one-time registration fee of Rs 150 and an exam fee is Rs 200 is applicable.

A written recruitment exam will be held for the post on March 18 comprising two papers: Agriculture and General Studies for both the posts.

Here is the TNPSC Assistant Director of Horticulture and Horticultural Officer recruitment 2021 notification.

TNPSC vacancy details Post Vacancies Scale of Pay Educational qualification Assistant Director of Horticulture 28 (including 2 carried forward vacancies) Rs 56,100 - 1,77,500 (Level 22) Must possess a degree in M.Sc., Horticulture (or) M.Sc., Fruit Science (or) M.Sc., Floriculture and Landscaping (or) M.Sc., Vegetable Science (or) M.Sc., Spices / Plantation and Medicinal and Aromatic Plants. Horticultural Officer 169 (including 8 carried forward vacancies) Rs 37,700-1,19,500 (Level 20) Must possess a degree in B.Sc., Horticulture.

An applicant must be at least 18 years of age and not more than 30 as of July 2021. There is no upper age limit for reserved category candidates as specified in the recruitment notification.

Applicants should possess adequate knowledge of Tamil language.

Selection procedure

Selection will be made in two successive stages i.e., (i) Written Examination and (ii) Oral Test in the shape of an interview. The final selection will be made on the basis of the total marks obtained by the applicants at the written examination and oral test taken together subject to the rule of reservation of appointments.

Steps to apply for TNPSC Asst Director/Horticultural Officer recruitment 2021: