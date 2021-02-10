Assam Commissionerate of Panchayat and Rural Development will conclude the online application process for the recruitment of Grade-IV posts on its official website today. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies at the PNRD website rural.assam.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 377 vacancies, out of which, 350 vacancies are for Grade-IV (PRI Level), and 27 for Grade-IV (Peon).

Eligibility criteria

To be eligible, a candidate should not be more than 40 years of age and less than 18 years of age as of January 1, 2021. The upper age limit is relaxable for specified reserved category candidates.

The candidate must have passed HSLC (Class 12) or an equivalent examination.

Moreover, the candidate must be registered in any one of the Employment Exchanges fo Assam and must indicate his/her valid employment registration number in the relevant field.

According to the rules, a candidate can apply only one post either against vacant Grade-IV posts at Commissionerate (Headquarter) or against the vacant posts of his/her respective district only. Multiple applications or candidates applying to more than one district will be summarily rejected.

Here is the PNRD Grade-IV recruitment 2021 notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

Steps to apply for Assam PNRD Grade IV recruitment 2021: