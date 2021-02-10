Today, February 10, is the last day to apply online for the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) 2020 State Service Exam and State Forest Service Exam. While the State Service Exam will be conducted for recruitment to 235 vacancies, the State Forest Service Exam will be held for 111 vacancies.

Candidates can register and fill the online application form at the MPPSC website mppsc.nic.in.

MPPSC had released the notification for its State Service Exam 2020 or Rajya Seva Pariksha and State Forest Service Exam or Rajya Van Seva Pariksha in December last year and the online application process commenced on January 11.

Candidates will be allowed to make changes to their submitted online forms from January 15 to February 10 with a fee of Rs 50.

MPPSC will conduct the preliminary state services exam on April 11 in two shifts. Candidates will be informed about their exam centres 10 days before the exam via SMS or email.

Likewise, they will be allowed to download the admit card from April 6 to 10 from the website.

Educational qualification

A candidate applying for the two MPPSC exams need to have a graduate degree from any stream. Candidates who are awaiting the final year result can also apply.

Application fee

An application fee of Rs 250 is applicable for candidates from Madhya Pradesh and Rs 500 for those from outside.

Candidates are advised to read the MPPSC State Service Exam 2020 notification here for full details

Candidates are advised to read the MPPSC State Forest Service Exam 2020 notification here for full details

Steps to apply for MPPSC State Service/Forest Service Exam 2020:

Visit MPPSC website mppsc.nic.in Go to ‘Apply Online’ section and click on ‘Online Application Form Link for State Service & State Forest Service Preliminary Examination 2020’ Click on the Apply button under the exam banner and proceed to fill the form (Note that candidates can fill the same form for both exams) Fill the form, upload documents and submit Pay the application fee Download a copy of the form and take a printout for future reference.

Here is the direct link to MPPSC State Service Exam/Forest Service Exam 2020 application form.