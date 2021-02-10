The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has released a blank admit card for those candidates who are not able to download their original admit cards for NTSE Stage-II exam. The National Talent Search Exam or NTSE stage 2 exam is scheduled to be held on February 14.

Candidates set to appear for the NTSE Stage-II exam can download their original admit cards and exam centre list from NCERT website ncert.nic.in. The NCERT admit card contains all the information about the venue, roll number, date and time of the test.

“It has been noticed that some of the candidates who have cleared the State Level Stage-I NTSE 2019-20 are not able to download their admit cards for NTS Stage-II Examination scheduled for 14111 February, 2021 due to various reasons,” NCERT said in a recent notice. “All such candidates are advised to take print of the blank admit card uploaded on the NCERT website along with the instructions,” it added.

Candidates who download the blank admit card are required to fill in details and get the photograph attested by the Principal of the concerned School or by a Gazetted Officer of Central/State Government. This admit card is to be produced at the respective examination center as per the list placed on the NCERT website.

In total, there are 58 centres across 35 States and Union Territories where the test will be conducted.

Here is the direct link to download NTSE Stage-II 2020 blank admit card.

Here is the direct link to NTSE Stage-II 2020 exam centre list.

Here is the direct link to download NTSE Stage-II 2020 admit card.

Steps to download NTSE Stage-II 2020 admit card: