Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released a notice informing about the additional examination date for the RRB NTPC phase 4 exam on its official website. Candidates can check the official notice at rrbcdg.gov.in.

An additional examination will be held on February 22. The link to check the exam city and download the Free Travelling Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made available from February 11 at 5.00 PM.

“An additional date of exam is now being scheduled on February 22, 2021. The LINK for viewing the Exam City & Date and downloading of Free Travelling Authority for SC/ST candidates will made available for all these candidates on all RRB websites on 11.02.2021 at 05.00 PM,” read the notification.

Here’s the direct link to the released notification.

The phase 4 examination is scheduled to be held from February 15 to March 3, 2021. However, the admit card for the examination has yet not been released on the official website.

As per the released notice, other examination details will remain the same as earlier.

The eligible candidates for NTPC phase 4 exam will receive necessary information via e-mail or on the mobile number given in their online application. Candidates can also utilise the facility of ‘help desk’ in case of a clarification.

For further details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here or read the notification here.