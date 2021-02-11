The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the document verification admit card for Subordinate Agriculture Technical Assistant Class-III posts on its official website. All the qualified candidates can download their document verification letter from the website at upsssc.gov.in.

A total of 745 candidates have been selected to appear for the document verification round at Subordinate service selection commission, Picup Bhawan, Third Floor, Vibhuti Khand, Gomti Nagar, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

The document verification process will be conducted from February 19 to February 25 in three different slots — 10.00 AM, 12.00 PM, and 3.00 PM.

Steps to download the document verification letter:

Visit the official website at upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on Examination/ Interview Click on “Download Document Verification Letter” Key in your login credentials and submit Download and take a print for future reference

Candidates should bring the documents for verification along with the downloaded document verification letter. Candidates who fail to appear for the document verification (DV) round scheduled between February 19 to 24 will be given the last chance to appear for the document verification round on February 25.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 2059 posts.

“Candidates will be required to mail the valid reason along with their admit card at upsssc2014@gmail.com or visit the Commission’s office on February 24 till 5.00 PM only,” read the official notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.