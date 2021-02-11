The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has extended the last date of application for recruitment to the post of Police Constable on its website. Interested candidates can now apply for the post at hssc.gov.in till February 25. The last date for deposit the application fee has also been extended up to March 1, 2021.

Earlier, February 10 was the last date to apply for the post of Haryana Police Constable.

Here’s the direct link to the released notification.

Steps to apply for HSSC 2020 Police Constable recruitment:

Visit the link http://adv42020.hryssc.in/StaticPages/HomePage.aspx Register using personal details to generate Registration No/Login ID and password Login using the credentials and fill the application form Upload documents and pay the application fee Submit form and download a copy Take printout of online application form for future reference

Here is the direct link to apply for HSSC 2020 Police Constable recruitment.

The notification for direct recruitment to 7,298 posts of Group C of the Police Department was released in December 2020 and the registration process begun on January 11.

The HSSC 2020 Police Constable recruitment exam is likely to be held on March 27 and 28.

Vacancy Details:

Category No. 1 - 5,500 Posts of Male Constable (General Duty)(Gen=1980, SC=990, BCA=770, BCB=440, EWS=550, ESMGEN=385, ESM-SC=110, ESM-BCA=110, ESM-BCB=165)

- 5,500 Posts of Male Constable (General Duty)(Gen=1980, SC=990, BCA=770, BCB=440, EWS=550, ESMGEN=385, ESM-SC=110, ESM-BCA=110, ESM-BCB=165) Category No. 2 - 1100 Posts of Female Constable (General Duty)(Gen=396, SC=198, BCA=154, BCB=88, EWS=110, ESM-GEN=77, ESM-SC=22, ESM-BCA=22, ESM-BCB=33)

- 1100 Posts of Female Constable (General Duty)(Gen=396, SC=198, BCA=154, BCB=88, EWS=110, ESM-GEN=77, ESM-SC=22, ESM-BCA=22, ESM-BCB=33) Category No. 2 - 698 Posts of Female Constable for HAP-DURGA-1(Gen=252, SC=125, BCA=97, BCB=56, EWS=70, ESM-GEN=49, ESM-SC=14, ESM-BCA=14, ESM-BCB=21)

Pay Scale:

Rs 21,700-69,100 - Level-3, Cell-I

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit:

The lower and upper age limit for applicants is 18 and 25 years respectively as of December 2020.

Educational Qualification:

(i) The candidate must have passed 10+2 or its equivalent from a recognized education Board/Institution for all the categories

(ii) Matric with Hindi or Sanskrit as one of the subject or higher education.

Selection Procedure:

All candidates must undergo a Knowledge Test of 80 marks comprising of objective type, multiple-choice questions. All those who clear the Knowledge Test shall be put to a Physical Screening Test, which would be only qualifying in nature, to judge their physical fitness and endurance. The result of the physical screening test shall be prepared by the HSSC.

The examination, either online (CBT) or OMR Based, is likely to be held on March 27 and 28. The date, time and place of examination will be as per the admit card and will be notified by HSSC in due course.