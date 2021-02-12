Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TNTRB) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for direct recruitment to the post of Post Graduate Assistants, Physical Education Directors and Computer Instructor in School Education and other departments for the year 2020-2021. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies at the TNTRB website trb.tn.nic.in from March 1.

In total, the Board has notified 2,098 vacancies, including 235 backlog ones, in the Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Educational Service. TNTRB will conduct a state-wide recruitment exam for the vacancies on June 26 and 27.

Candidates are advised to read the recruitment notice in detail and then proceed to apply.

Important dates:

Commencement of submission of application through online mode: March 1

Last date for submission of application through online mode: March 25

Date of Written Examination: June 26 and 27

Here is the direct link to TNTRB recruitment 2021 notice.

TNTRB current vacancy details Post Vacnacies Qualification Post Graduate Assistant 1785 i) Post Graduate with atleast 50% marks and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.)/B.A.Ed /B.Sc.

ii) Must have obtained a Bachelor’s degree and Master’s degree in the same subject. Physical Director Grade I 39 i) Bachelor of Physical Education (B.P.Ed.) or Bachelor of Physical Education (BPE) or Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) in Health and Physical Education and Degree in Sports with at least 55% marks.

ii) M.P.Ed. of at least 2 years duration. Computer Instructor Grade I (Post Graduate cadre) 39 i) Post Graduate with at least 50% marks and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.)

ii) Master’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in Computer Science / M.Tech Degree in Computer Science / Computer Engineering /Information Technology / Software Engineering Total 1863

The upper age limit of an applicant is 40 as of July 2021. An adequate knowledge of the language Tamil is compulsory for candidature.

An online exam fee of Rs 500 is applicable at the time of application.

Selection Procedure

The selection will be based on two successive stages: Computer-based examination and Certificate Verification. The online exam will consist of a single paper of 3 hours duration with 150 MCQs and candidates who secure a minimum of 50% marks alone are eligible for recruitment.

The list of provisionally selected candidates will be published on the TNTRB website. The final selection of the candidates is subject to fulfillment of necessary eligibility criteria and the decision of Teachers Recruitment Board is final. The appointment orders for provisionally selected candidates will be issued by the Appointing Authority after due verification and subject to fulfillment of eligibility criteria for appointments.