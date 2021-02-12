The West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) has started the online application process for the recruitment to the various posts of Medical Officer (MO), and General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these vacancies at www.wbhrb.in till February 20, 2021, by 8.00 PM.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 2520 vacancies, of which, 1313 posts are for MO and 1207 for GDMO posts.

Steps to apply for MO/ GDMO posts:

Visit the official website at wbhrb.in On the homepage, click on “Online Application for the post of Medical Officer(Specialist) - (ADVT. NO. R/MO(Spl.)/06/2021)” Click on “Apply Now” Agree and proceed Fill in the registration form and submit

Candidates can follow the same process to fill the application form for the post of General Duty Medical Officer.

Also, the WBHRB will soon begin the application process for the recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse, starting from March 17 and conclude on March 26.

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit:

For Medical Officer: The candidate should not be more than the age of 40 years as on January 1, 2021. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates as mentioned in the notification.

General Duty Medical Officer: The candidate should not be more than the age of 36 years as on January 1, 2021, for ordinary Medical Graduates, and 40 years for those possessing Post Graduate qualifications.

Educational Qualification:

For Medical Officer:

The candidate should hold an MBBS degree included in the First Schedule OR Second Schedule OR Part II of the Third Schedule of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956) with a recognized and requisite Post Graduate Qualification in the respective Speciality and Medical Council Registration as Medical Practitioners in the Medical Council of India OR any State Medical Council provided that the Candidate, if appointed, must register his/her name in the West Bengal Medical Council within 6 months of joining the West Bengal Health Service.

For General Duty Medical Officer:

The candidate should hold an MBBS Degree included in the First or Second Schedule or Part-II of the Third Schedule of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956 ) and Medical Council Registration as Medical Practitioner in the Medical Council of India or any other State Medical Council provided that the candidates if selected and appointed, must register their names in the West Bengal Medical Council within six months of joining the West Bengal Health Service.

