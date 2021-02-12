The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the final merit list of the candidates recommended for recruitment to 1,452 posts of Fire Operator in the WB Fire Service. Candidates can check the result on the WBPSC website wbpsc.gov.in.

The interview round of the WBPSC 2018 Fire Operator recruitment exam was held last month. The written exam result was released in last September and the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) was held in November.

The WBPSC merit list contains the category-wise breakup of selected candidates. The roll numbers of the selected candidates are mentioned in the merit list.

Here is the direct link to download WBPSC 2018 Fire Operator recruitment final merit list.

Steps to download WBPSC Fire Operator Recruitment 2018 final merit list: