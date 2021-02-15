Today, February 15, is the last day to apply online for vacancies at the Radiation Medicine Research Centre (RAMRC), Kolkata and Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Mumbai. The application process started on January 21 at BARC’s official website barc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 63 posts, of which 53 posts are for direct recruitment and 10 are for a stipendiary trainee.

Here’s the direct link to the BARC recruitment 2021 notification.

To be selected for the job, candidates will have to clear a preliminary exam followed by an advanced exam and a personal interview.

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit

For direct recruitments, candidates should not be less than the age of 18 years and not more than the age of 50 years. For stipendiary trainee posts, candidates should not be less than the age of 19 years and not more than the age of 50 years.

Education Qualification

The education qualification varies for the posts from class 12 to the grasp’s diploma. Candidates can check their eligibility here.

Selection Process

The selection process will consist of tests in 3 stages — Preliminary test, advanced test, and skills test. Selection will be done on the basis of performance in the personal interview. In case, the response is more, the Research Centre reserves the right to restrict the number of candidates to be called for interview by conducting screening tests of the eligible candidates.

Examination

A written test of one-hour duration will be conducted and will comprise of 40 multi-choice questions. ‘3’ marks for each correct answer and ‘1’ mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer. Those candidates qualifying in the written test shall be short-listed for the interview to be held on the following day. Final selection and ranking will be on the basis of the performance of the candidate in the interview and no weightage will be given for marks scored in the written test.

Steps to apply for BARC-RAMRC recruitment 2021: