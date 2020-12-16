Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) has invited applications from Diploma holders in engineering for Stipendiary Trainee Recruitment 2020 through its official website barc.gov.in. The application process has started and the last date to apply is January 31.

There are 156 vacancies for the post - Stipendiary Trainee Category I (Group B) has 50 vacancies while Stipendiary Trainee Category II (Group C) has 106 vacancies.

Eligibility criteria:

Age: For Stipendiary Trainee Category I (Group B), the minimum age of the candidate is 18 years and maximum is 24 years. For Stipendiary Trainee Category II (Group C), the minimum and maximum age is 18 and 22 years, respectively.

Educational qualification: Candidates are advised to check the official notification to check the qualifications required for each field and post.

Selection process:

Category I: This will comprise of a written examination of one hour duration. The paper will comprise of 40 objective (multiple) type questions. Those candidates qualifying in the written examination shall be short-listed for interview. The date of interview will be notified later.

Category-II: The selection process will consist of tests in 3 stages – Stage 1 (Preliminary Test), Stage 2 (Advanced Test) and Stage 3 (Skilled Test).

Candidates are advised to check the BARC Stipendiary Trainee Recruitment 2020 notification here for further details