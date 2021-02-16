Today, February 16, is the last day to register online for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2021 conducted by the All India Management Association (AIMA). Interested candidates can apply on the MAT website mat.aima.in.

Earlier, the registration deadline for MAT 2021 was February 14, which was later extended by two days. The computer-based test is scheduled to be held on February 20 at centres in 31 cities across India.

Steps to register for AIMA MAT 2021:

Visit the official website at mat.aima.in Click on “Fresh Candidate to create Log In” Key in your details and register An OTP will be sent on the registered mobile number Verify and complete the registration process Pay the application fee Download and take a print of the form for future reference

Here’s the direct link to register for MAT 2021.

Here’s the direct link to view MAT 2021 test cities.

The application fee for MAT 2021 is Rs 1,650. The MAT 2021 admit card will be made available to download from today itself. Candidates are advised to read instructions on the admit card carefully..

Also, MAT Paper Based Test (PBT) is scheduled to be held on March 6 in 54 different cities. The registration process will begin on March 1 and the admit card will be released on March 3.

The Management Aptitude Test or MAT is an all-India exam conducted by AIMA for admission to postgraduate management programmes (MBA). MAT exam is conducted through computer-based test (CBT), remote proctored internet-based test (IBT), and paper-based test (PBT) as well.

Steps to download MAT CBT 2021: