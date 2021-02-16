Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has started the application process for the Medical Officer 2021 recruitment on its official website mppsc.nic.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to 727 vacancies of Medical Officers in the state Department of Public Health & Family Welfare.

The last day to submit the application is March 14. Candidates will be allowed to make changes to their submitted online forms from February 20 to March 16 with a fee of Rs 50.

To be eligible, an applicant must possess an MBBS degree. The minimum and maximum age limit are 21 ad 40 respectively as of January 2021.

MPPSC will select candidates for recruitment on the basis of an interview round.

Application fee

Candidates who are residents of Madhya Pradesh will be required to pay an application fee of Rs 250. Those from outside the state are required to pay Rs 500.

Steps to apply for MPPSC Medical Officer recruitment 2021:



Visit MPPSC website mppsc.nic.in Go to ‘Apply Online’ section and click on ‘Online Application Form Link for Medical Officer Exam 2021 (Department of Public Health & Family Welfare ’

Click on the Apply button under the Medical Officer exam banner, read the instructions carefully and proceed to fill the form Select the post, fill the form, upload documents and submit Pay the application fee Download a copy of the form and take a printout for future reference.

Here is the direct link to MPPSC Medical Officer 2021 application form.