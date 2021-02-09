Today is the last day for eligible candidates to apply online for the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) 2019 State Service (Main) Exam. Candidates who have cleared the 2019 SSE preliminary exam are eligible to apply at the MPPSC website mppsc.nic.in.

Candidates shall read the set of instructions and then fill the form online.

An application fee of Rs 400 is applicable for candidates from Madhya Pradesh and Rs 800 for those from outside. A late fee of Rs 3,000 will be charged for applications post-February 9.

MPPSC 2019 State Service (Main) Exam

MPPSC will hold the 2019 State Service (Main) examination from March 21 to 16. MPPSC has released the exam time table for the Mains exam on its website mppsc.nic.in and candidates can download the same.

In December last year, MPPSC had released the preliminary exam result of the State Services Exam 2019 that was held in January 2020.

The candidates who clear the preliminary examination are eligible to appear for the main exam after which an interview round will be conducted. The MPPSC State Services Exam 2019 is being conducted to fill 330 vacancies in various state government departments.

The Main exam will be held at exam centres in Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ratlam, Chindwada, Satna and Shahdol. The first five tests will be held from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM while the last one (Hindi Essay writing) will last till 12.00 PM.

The admit cards will be available on the MPPSC portal from March 10.

Steps to apply for MPPSC State Service (Main) Exam 2019:

Visit MPPSC website mppsc.nic.in Go to ‘Apply Online’ section and click on ‘Online Application Form Link for State Service Mains Examination 2019’

Click on the Apply button under the exam banner and proceed to fill the form Fill the form, upload documents and submit Pay the application fee Download a copy of the form and take a printout for future reference.

Here is the direct link to MPPSC 2019 State Service (Main) Exam application form.

Sample question answer book released

MPPSC has also released the revised sample question answer booklets for candidates who will apply for the Mains exam. The answer books for Paper-I, Paper-II, Paper-III, Paper-IV, Paper-V and Paper-VI are available on the Commission’s website and can be accessed through the links attached.