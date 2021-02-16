National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the IIFT MBA IB result 2021 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results at iift.nta.nic.in.

The IIFT MBA IB examination was conducted on January 24, 2021.

Steps to check IIFT MBA 2021 result:

Visit the official website at iift.nta.nic.in Click on “IIFT 2021 NTA Score” Key in your login details and submit Your result will be displayed on the screen Download and take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to check the result.

The qualified candidates will be eligible to appear for the counselling round and seat allocation.

IIFT MBA is a national-level entrance examination for admission to postgraduate management programmes offered by the participating institutions.

The IIFT conducts the MBA (International Business), a six-trimester general management programme with a focus on International Business for developing a competent cadre of business executives to meet the country’s growing requirements for trained personnel in the field of International Business Management from 2021 onwards.