The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the model answer key of CGPSC State Service Prelims examination 2020 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the answer key on the website at psc.cg.gov.in.

The CGPSC State Service exam 2020 was conducted on February 14, 2021. Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till February 22.

Steps to download the answer key:

Visit the official website at psc.cg.gov.in Click on “MODEL ANSWER OF STATE SERVICE (PRELIMS) EXAM-2020” CGPSC prelims answer key will be displayed on the screen Download and take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the answer key.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key using their applicant ID and password till February 22, starting today.

Here’s the direct link to raise objections online.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 143 vacancies available for Group A and B for State Civil Service, State Police Service, Chhattisgarh Finance Service, Food Officer/Assistant Director, State Tax Assistant Commissioner, Chief Municipal Officer, Child Development Project Officer Chhattisgarh Subordinate Service, Nayab Tahasildar, Excise Sub Inspector, Deputy Register, and Asst Inspector.

