Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has declared the result of the HP Administrative Services Combined Competitive (Main) Exam, 2019. In all, 546 candidates were declared qualified for the Main written examination out of which 440 candidates appeared. The exam was held from December 1 to 7.

A total of 50 candidates have cleared the Main exam and are now eligible to appear for Personality Test/Interview which will be held from March 3 to 10 (except March 7) in the office of HP Public Service Commission Nigam Vihar, Shimla. The merit list contains the roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates.

“The Attestation form, Personality Test call letters, Option form and instructions to the candidates will be uploaded on the official website of the Commission in due course of time, therefore all the qualified candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Commission from time to time for updates,” HPPSC said.

The candidates who do not receive their Personality Test call letters by March 1 may contact the HPPSC office on any working day between 10.00 AM to 5.00 PM.

Here’s the direct link to HPAS 2019 Main exam result.

HPPSC has also released the list of finally rejected candidates for the post(s) of Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services and Allied Services in various Departments. The list contains the name, roll number and reason for rejection of 25 candidates.