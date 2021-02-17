Periyar University has released the admit card for Common Entrance Test (CET) for MPhil/Ph.D. admissions, July 2020 session on its official website. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the website at periyaruniversity.ac.in.

As per the new schedule released earlier, the examination is scheduled to be conducted on February 20, 21. Initially, the exam was scheduled for February 13, 2021.

Steps to download the admit card:

Visit the official website at periyaruniversity.ac.in On the homepage, click on “Phd/M.Phil Admission - Common Entrance Test Hall Ticket Link Phase II” Key in your login details and submit Download and take a print of your admit card

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.