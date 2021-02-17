The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the new exam schedule for the recruitment of 4000 Police Constable on its official website. Registered candidates can check the new schedule on the website at peb.mp.gov.in.

According to the new schedule, the examination is scheduled to be held on April 6, 2021. Earlier, the examination was scheduled to be conducted on March 6.

The MP Police Constable recruitment examination will be held on April 6 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 11.00 AM and 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM. Candidates are required to report by 7.00 AM and 1.00 PM, respectively. As per the notification released on the MPPEB website, candidates must bring photo ID proof.

Here’s the direct link to the released notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill around 4,000 police constable vacancies. Of these, 3,862 are Constable GD (General Duty) posts and 138 posts are for radio constables.

Candidates applying for the vacancies should not be less than the age of 18 years and not more than the age of 33 years as of August 2020. Candidates applying for the post of Constable GD must have cleared Class 12. For the post of radio constables, courses in any of the listed subjects in the recruitment notice.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.