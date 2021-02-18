The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will begin the online registration process for BPSC 31st Judicial Services Mains exam 2020 on its official website. Candidates who have qualified in the Preliminary exam can register for the Mains exam on the website at bpsc.bih.nic.in from tomorrow.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 221 vacancies. The tentative examination date has been released by the Commission i.e., April 8, 2021.

Important Dates:

Commencement of registration process: February 19

Last date to register for Bihar Judicial Services Mains exam: March 18

Last date to submit the application form: March 25

Tentative Mains examination date: April 8

Here’s the direct link to the released notification.

A total of 2379 candidates qualified for BPSC 31st Judicial Services Mains 2020. The last date to register for the examination is March 18, 2021. The candidates are required to submit their application form along with the required documents to Bihar Public Service Commission, 15, Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg, Bailey Rd, Patna, Bihar-800001 by March 25, till 5.00 PM, read the notification.

The Mains exam will have five compulsory subjects and five optional subjects of which candidates have to choose any three.

The five compulsory subjects are General Knowledge (150 marks), Elementary General Science (100 marks), General Hindi (100 marks), General English (100 marks), and Law of Evidence and Procedure (150 marks). The five optional subjects are Constitutional and Administrative Law of India, Hindu Law and Muhammadan Law, Law of Transfer & Properties and Law of Trusts & Specific Relief, Law of Contracts and Trots, and Commercial Law.

For further details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.