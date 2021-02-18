The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will release the results of the company secretaries (CS) professional and executive programme on February 25. Candidates can check the result on the website at icsi.edu.

ICSI CS Professional and Executive examinations were held in December 2020.

As per a report by The Indian Express, the result of the professional programme will be released at 11.00 AM, and the executive programme will be released at 2.00 PM.

Steps to check the ICSI CS result:

Visit the official website at icsi.edu Click on the result link Key in your login credentials Result will appear on the screen Download and take a print for future reference

“Formal e-result-cum-marks statement of Executive programme (old and new Syllabus) examination will be uploaded on the website of Institute www.icsi.edu immediately after the declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement will be issued,” reads the notice.

If the candidate does not receive the physical copy of the result cum marks statement within 30 days of result declaration, s/he will have to contact the institute at exam@icsi.edu along with their particulars, reports NDTV.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.