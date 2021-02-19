Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released the revised rank card for the Post Graduation Engineering Admission Counselling (PGEAC) 2020 programme on its official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Qualified candidates can register for the second round of counselling programme from February 22.

The first round of counselling was conducted on January 12, 13, 2021.

Steps to download the rank card:

Visit the website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. On the homepage, click on “revised rank card for PGEAC - 2020” The candidates can download their merit list by using their PGEAC ID and date of birth.

Here’s the direct link to download the PGEAC 2020 revised rank card.

The eligible candidates can participate in the counselling programme for admission to the first year of Post Graduate Engineering Courses — MTech (Machine Design) and MTech (Thermal Engineering) courses in MIT Muzaffarpur, MTech (Micro Electronics and Micro Electronics and VLSI Tech) in BCE Bhagalpur and MTech (Power System in NCE, Chandi, Nalanda).

Important Dates:

Commencement of online registration: February 22

Last date for online registration: February 27 (10.00 PM)

Last date of application fee payment: February 27 (11.59 PM)

Publication of Rank Card and 2nd Counselling Programme: February 28 (8.00 PM)

Proposed date of Counselling: March 2

“Those candidates who have successfully/ duly filled their online application form earlier in the light of Adv. No. BCECEB(PGEAC)-2020/01, 2020/02 dated 12.06.2020 and 2020/03 dated 25.06.2020 and want to participate in this counselling have also to fill the fresh application form,” read the released notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here or read the notification here.