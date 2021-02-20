Today, February 20, is the last day to apply for nearly 8,600 vacancies to the post of Constable and Lady Constable in the West Bengal Police force. The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) began accepting online applications for the vacancies from January 22. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the Board’s website wbprb.applythrunet.co.in till 5.00 PM today.

The application forms can be submitted through both online and offline (by post) modes. The last date of deposit of application and/or processing fees in respect of only the applicants applying through on-line mode using Punjab National Bank Challan will be February 23 during banking hours due to technical reasons.

There are a total of 7,440 posts of Constable and 1,192 posts of Lady Constable on offer.

Eligibility criteria

Age: The applicant must not be less than 18 years old and must not be more than 27 years old as of January 2021. The upper age limit shall be relaxed by five years for reserved categories.

Educational qualifications: The applicant must have passed Madhyamik Exam (Class 10) from the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or its equivalent.

Language: The applicant must be able to speak, read and write in Bengali (except permanent residents of hill subdivisions of Darjeeling and Kalimpong Districts).

NVF, Home Guard personnel and Civic Volunteers serving in West Bengal Police (for at least three years as of January 2021) only are also eligible to apply subject to fulfillment of eligibility criteria.

Method of recruitment

The posts will be filled up on basis of qualifying the Preliminary Examination, followed by the Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Final Written Examination and Interview to be conducted by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board.

Here’s the WB Police 2020 Constable and Lady Constable recruitment notification.

Information to applicants for online submission.

Here’s direct link to apply for WB Police Constable recruitment 2020.

Steps to apply for WB Police Constable recruitment 2020: