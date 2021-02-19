The Bihar Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the final result for the recruitment to Bihar Swabhiman Police Battalion Constable posts on its official website. Candidates can check the result at csbc.bih.nic.in.

The Physical Efficiency Test (PET) was conducted on February 2, 3, 2021, with 1959 candidates.

Steps to download the final result:

Visit the official website at csbc.bih.nic.in Click on “Final Result” A PDF format file will open in the new widow Check the result Download and take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to the released notification.

The recruitment drive was conducted to fill a total of 454 vacancies for women constables in the Swabhiman Police Battalion Constable. The recruitment drive is being conducted for candidates who belong to the Scheduled Tribes only.

