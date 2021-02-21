Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has announced the results of the written exams held for recruitment to Upper and Lower Divisional Clerk posts at Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam and Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the result and download the merit list from the HSSC website hssc.gov.in.

The recruitment exams were held in February 2020 for different posts. The HSSC merit lists contain the roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates for the document verification round. The candidates are advised to report at 09.00 AM in Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Sector-3, Panchkula on the designated days for scrutiny of documents.

HSSC LDC exam result for Head Office Cadre of HVPNL

Vacancies: 23

Candidates selected: 85

Scrutiny of documents: February 27

Direct link to the merit list.

HSSC LDC exam result for Field Cadre of HVPNL

Vacancies: 40

Candidates selected: 141

Scrutiny of documents: February 27

Direct link to the merit list.

HSSC UDC exam result for Field Cadre of HVPNL

Vacancies: 15

Candidates selected: 52

Scrutiny of documents: February 24

Direct link to the merit list.

HSSC LDC exam result for Head Office Cadre of DHBVNL

Vacancies: 440

Candidates selected: 1,269

Scrutiny of documents: February 23-26

Direct link to the merit list.

HSSC Assistant Lineman exam result for DHBVNL



Vacancies: 183

Candidates selected: 708

Scrutiny of documents: February 27

Direct link to the merit list.