Odisha Public Service Examination (OPSC) has notified a total of 2,452 vacancies of Medical Officers (Assistant Surgeon) for which it will start the application process on February 26. The link for registration and payment of the application fee will be available till March 25 on the OPSC website opsc.gov.in. However, the deadline for submission of the registered online application form is April 6.

An application fee of Rs 500 is applicable. Candidates are advised to download the recruitment notification from the OPSC website and read the details carefully.

Eligibility criteria

Age: The minimum and maximum age limits are 21 and 32 respectively as of January 2021. The upper age limit is relaxable by five years for specified reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: An applicant must have an MBBS or equivalent degree from a medical college recognised by the Medical Council of India (MCI).

Mode of selection

OPSC will select candidates based on a written test carrying 200 marks to be held at Cuttack/Bhubaneshwar and Career Marking.

Steps to apply for OPSC Medical Officer recruitment 2021:

